MCARTHUR — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Vinton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Vinton County. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required.

Pre-registration is required. Call 740-385-4495 to register. Calls must be placed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 with questions.

sdawes@vintoncourier.com; @sydneydawes_95

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments