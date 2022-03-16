JACKSON — Ovation TV, America’s premier arts network, and partner Charter Communications, Inc., today honored Southern Hills Art Council (SHAC), in Jackson County, Ohio as a recipient of the 2021-22 Stand for the Arts (SFTA) Award.
Southern Hills Art Council’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the Jackson, Ohio region by encouraging and stimulating the practice and appreciation of the arts.
The organization was presented a $10,000 contribution at its “Solo Compositions — Teodora Owen” gala on Saturday, March 12. SHAC was selected to receive a SFTA Award based on their work supporting and celebrating local and emerging artists. Highlights include classes and programming such as kids’ art camp, oil painting classes, voice choirs, and writer’s guild.
Stand For The Arts Awards recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Charter have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education. This year, 15 organizations, including Southern Hills Arts Council, received support in Charter markets across the country.
Select arts organizations are awarded based on the following criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts, and advocacy for underserved populations in their communities.
“We are thrilled to have the continued support of Charter as we recognize a landmark 50 arts organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative,” stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. “Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to support local arts organizations, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities.”
“We have reached an important milestone through our partnership with Ovation TV, having awarded $500,000 toward outstanding work through arts education, since the start of Stand For The Arts program,” said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter. “Our support of this initiative is yet another avenue for Charter to help make a positive impact in the communities it serves.”
“We are honored to receive this award from Ovation and Charter Communications,” said Matthew Wilson, Executive Director, Southern Hills Arts Council. “This contribution will help us in our mission to enhance the quality of life in the region by encouraging and stimulating the practice and appreciation of the arts as well as supporting and celebrating local and emerging artists.”
“I commend Ovation and Charter for their support in recognizing the important work organizations like Southern Hills Art Council do to promote the arts in Appalachia Ohio,” said Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson. “Accessibility to the arts provides direct economic growth for local communities and makes a region a more attractive place to live and work.”
More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.standforthearts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.