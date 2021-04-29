The next board meeting for the Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) is planned for Thursday, May 6 at 9 a.m. via electronic communication. Anyone interested to participate should contact 740-775-5030 ext. 103.

Board meetings are typically held on the first Thursday of each month at 27 West Second Street, Suite 202 in Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

SOCOG serves as administrative support for the county boards of developmental disabilities for the counties of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton. 

