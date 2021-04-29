The next board meeting for the Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) is planned for Thursday, May 6 at 9 a.m. via electronic communication. Anyone interested to participate should contact 740-775-5030 ext. 103.
Board meetings are typically held on the first Thursday of each month at 27 West Second Street, Suite 202 in Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
SOCOG serves as administrative support for the county boards of developmental disabilities for the counties of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.