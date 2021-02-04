Southview recognizes Accelerated Readers

JACKSON — Southview recognizes students who accumulated the most Accelerated Reader points during the second grading period. From the left are Emma Brandau (Kindergarten), Caitlyn Green (1st Grade), Ashley Fetherolf (2nd Grade), Sophia Elliott (3rd Grade), Stacia Tackett (4th Grade), and Carsen McKinniss (5th Grade). Southview Principal Philip Kuhn congratulated the students and encouraged them to keep up the valuable work.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.