Southview recognizes Accelerated Readers
JACKSON — Southview recognizes students who accumulated the most Accelerated Reader points during the second grading period. From the left are Emma Brandau (Kindergarten), Caitlyn Green (1st Grade), Ashley Fetherolf (2nd Grade), Sophia Elliott (3rd Grade), Stacia Tackett (4th Grade), and Carsen McKinniss (5th Grade). Southview Principal Philip Kuhn congratulated the students and encouraged them to keep up the valuable work.

