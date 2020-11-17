JACKSON — The Jackson Area Festival and Events (JAFE), along with the United Fund of Jackson County, Jackson Area Kiwanis, and Girl Scout Troop 9364; have announced a special pre-thanksgiving free food giveaway.
The giveaway will be held Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the JAFE Building located on McCarty Lane beside the Jackson Walmart. Just follow signs, traffic flow will be the same as in the past.
Everyone must have an ID showing name and current address. No ID, no food. A representative from each Jackson County family must be in the vehicle. Some exceptions may be made for very good reasons. Everyone is asked to stay in your vehicle.
List of food at this time is: (subject to change) frozen whole chickens, bagged gala apples, bagged potatoes, canned tomatoes, canned green beans, soups, butter, and Capri sun drinks.
