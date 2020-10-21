CHILLICOTHE — A special two-day, limited seating preview of the film "HOLLER," which was filmed in Jackson and Chillicothe during the winter of 2019, will be shown at the Majestic Theatre in December.
Nicole Riegel, who's the writer and director of "HOLLER," has Jackson County roots. The film is set in a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio, where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up.
A determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.
“My film is a semi-autobiographical story about how challenging it was to transcend where I came from as a young woman, both practically and emotionally," explained Riegel. "Like Ruth, the teenage girl at the center of my story, and many young girls across America, I was vulnerable to a fractured system that felt rigged against me, particularly when it came to access to education for young people living the margins."
Riegel continued, "HOLLER is not only a glimpse into that part of my life, but also a window into the lives of thousands of girls who, like Ruth, live in towns that are currently in a state of atrophy from fewer opportunities and a drinking population. They are faced with the choice of forced reinvention or abandoning their hometowns completely.”
The Majestic Theatre will be hosting the film as a "fundraiser" on Dec. 19-20, to assist in recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. This fundraiser will allow the Majestic to screen the film to a limited audience of 72 patrons for each of its four showings, which follows capacity restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio. Tickets will be available through the theatre’s website.
