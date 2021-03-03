During a normal year, Vinton County would hold a district spelling bee where the best students spellers from each class would be given the chance to compete for first and second place. With COVID-19 still being an issue, Vinton County Local Schools decided that this year there would only be individual classroom competitions.

First, second, and third place winners were announced for each fourth and fifth grade class from each of the counties three elementary schools. Vinton County Middle School also joined in on the fun, holding competitions for the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes.

The top three spellers from each class are picture on A6 wearing their medals. Winners from each class break down as follows:

South Elementary

Fourth Grade

Metcalf — Champion Alexis Stewart, First Runner-Up Makeya Scott, Alternate Alexus Fee

Parker — Champion Colt Matteson, First Runner-Up Felicity Leach, Alternate Nolan Claar

Fifth Grade

Ramsey — Champion Shelby Patterson, First Runner-Up Michael Jones, Alternate Mason Graham

Knox — Champion Landon Prater, First Runner-Up Alexis Caudill, Alternate Kennedy Case

Central Elementary

Fourth Grade

Brown — Champion Kimber Nesser, First Runner Up Dylan Meadows, Alternate Jillian Ackley

Watson — Champion Lakade Norton, First Runner Up Aiden Walker, Alternate Sophia Mayers

Bowen — Champion Kevin Cosgray, First Runner Up Mya Erickson, Alternate Bailey Legg

Fifth Grade

Champions — Danny Bentley, Trey Bentley, Paisly Kirby

1st Runner Ups — Marley Woodrum, Lincoln Rose, Reagan Shonborn

2nd Runner Ups — Lakena Mace, Alexis Martin, Olivia Evans

West Elementary

Fourth Grade

Griffith — Champion Roderick Miller, First Runner-Up Emma Dague, Alternate Chloe Nichols

Waugh — Champion Hailey Hutt, First Runner Up Grace Harper, Alternate Kalia Alder

Fifth Grade

Case — Champion Layne (Gar) Keesee, First Runner-Up Abagail Current, Alternate Hunter Reid

Maxwell — Champion Raine Sexton, First Runner-Up Felix Carte, Alternate Nate Mitchell

Hamon — Champion Sophia Conrad, First Runner-Up Annemarie Roberts, Alternate Scoutt Bethel

Vinton County Middle School

Sixth Grade — Champion Justin Wilt, First Runner-Up Zoey Boysel, Alternate Garrett Martin

Seventh Grade — Champion Mallory Bledsoe, First Runner-Up Brynlee Hutt, Alternate Carter Lindner

Eighth Grade — Champion Destiny Graham, First Runner-Up Jasmine Green, Alternate Kane Forrest

