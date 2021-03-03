During a normal year, Vinton County would hold a district spelling bee where the best students spellers from each class would be given the chance to compete for first and second place. With COVID-19 still being an issue, Vinton County Local Schools decided that this year there would only be individual classroom competitions.
First, second, and third place winners were announced for each fourth and fifth grade class from each of the counties three elementary schools. Vinton County Middle School also joined in on the fun, holding competitions for the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes.
The top three spellers from each class are picture on A6 wearing their medals. Winners from each class break down as follows:
South Elementary
Fourth Grade
Metcalf — Champion Alexis Stewart, First Runner-Up Makeya Scott, Alternate Alexus Fee
Parker — Champion Colt Matteson, First Runner-Up Felicity Leach, Alternate Nolan Claar
Fifth Grade
Ramsey — Champion Shelby Patterson, First Runner-Up Michael Jones, Alternate Mason Graham
Knox — Champion Landon Prater, First Runner-Up Alexis Caudill, Alternate Kennedy Case
Central Elementary
Fourth Grade
Brown — Champion Kimber Nesser, First Runner Up Dylan Meadows, Alternate Jillian Ackley
Watson — Champion Lakade Norton, First Runner Up Aiden Walker, Alternate Sophia Mayers
Bowen — Champion Kevin Cosgray, First Runner Up Mya Erickson, Alternate Bailey Legg
Fifth Grade
Champions — Danny Bentley, Trey Bentley, Paisly Kirby
1st Runner Ups — Marley Woodrum, Lincoln Rose, Reagan Shonborn
2nd Runner Ups — Lakena Mace, Alexis Martin, Olivia Evans
West Elementary
Fourth Grade
Griffith — Champion Roderick Miller, First Runner-Up Emma Dague, Alternate Chloe Nichols
Waugh — Champion Hailey Hutt, First Runner Up Grace Harper, Alternate Kalia Alder
Fifth Grade
Case — Champion Layne (Gar) Keesee, First Runner-Up Abagail Current, Alternate Hunter Reid
Maxwell — Champion Raine Sexton, First Runner-Up Felix Carte, Alternate Nate Mitchell
Hamon — Champion Sophia Conrad, First Runner-Up Annemarie Roberts, Alternate Scoutt Bethel
Vinton County Middle School
Sixth Grade — Champion Justin Wilt, First Runner-Up Zoey Boysel, Alternate Garrett Martin
Seventh Grade — Champion Mallory Bledsoe, First Runner-Up Brynlee Hutt, Alternate Carter Lindner
Eighth Grade — Champion Destiny Graham, First Runner-Up Jasmine Green, Alternate Kane Forrest
