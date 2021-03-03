The Vinton County Health Department and the Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District are teaming up to sponsor a Spring Clean-Up Day event on Saturday March 27, 2021. The event will be held next to the Vinton County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. until noon.
Items that will be accepted without charge include appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, food/beverage cans, glass bottles, and jars. Smaller items on the list must be bagged. Paint, building materials, and pressurized tanks that have not been cut in half will not be accepted. All appliances must be freon free when turned in.
Due to a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, tires will be able to be collected free of charge as well. They legally must be transported in groups of ten or less at a time but there is no limit to how many can be collected. Tires from business facilities cannot be collected.
Vinton County residents only are able to attend the event. Anyone with questions can visit www.vintonohhealth.org or call 740-596-0473/800-596-5233.
