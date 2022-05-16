JACKSON — Stargazey's Equine Therapy is proud to announce the opening of its new equestrian facility located at 1322 Country Club Rd. in Jackson.
The facility has been approved by the United States Pony Club (USPC) as the first affiliated Pony Club Riding Center in southeastern Ohio. This new affiliation will allow Stargazey’s to add new opportunities for young equestrians wanting to take their lessons and equine activities to the next level through certifications, rallies, and competitions.
Since 2010, Stargazey’s has provided hands-on equine education and activities led by knowledgeable certified instructors. Stargazey’s Equine Therapy and will continue to offer existing programming at their new location including private lessons, therapeutic activities, and Stargazey’s Pony Club.
Stargazey’s Pony Club is scheduled to start June 7. Pony Club sessions consist of weekly one-hour group Club meetings held over a four-week schedule.
Each four-week session covers one of ten achievement modules which delves into four related equine topics. Each club meeting hosts four to eight students who work together as a team to learn new skills alongside the Pony Club instructor.
Stargazey’s private lessons are curated to cater to beginners who are new to horses through to seasoned riders wanting to improve their existing skills.
Private lessons are offered by arrangement, and give riders the opportunity to work with knowledgeable certified instructors on reaching their full potential while achieving their riding goals through equitation, classical training, and empathetic horsemanship.
For more information on any of the activities offered by Stargazey’s Equine Therapy; including, private lessons, Stargazey’s Pony Club, and USPC programming you can read more on their website www.StargazeysEquineTherapy.com, follow them on facebook www.facebook.com/StargazeysEquineTherapy or contact the office on (740) 286-5533 or ponyclub@stargazeysequinetherapy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.