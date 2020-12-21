Ohio's state capital budget was recently introduced by Senators Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) and Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction). This constitutes a $2.1 billion investment in Ohio's schools, infrastructure, public service, and local community projects.
A capital budget tends to be approved every two years with funds going towards much needed improvements across the state. This budget was added as an amendment to Senate Bill 310.
For Vinton County, $250,000 has ben allocated for multiple projects. Of those funds, $200,000 is set to go to the Vinton County Emergency response Correctional Facility and $50,000 to the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
Across the state, funds are being given to help improve Ohio schools. $305 million will be invested into local school construction on top of the $300 million already approved in Senate Bill 4. $457 million is set to be given toward projects for Ohio's colleges and universities.
A combined $535 million, $280 million from the capital budget and $255 million from Senate Bill 4 of spending is set to help improve local infrastructure. The Clean Ohio program, designed to preserve green space, farmland, open spaces, and expand recreational opportunities, is being given $62.5 million. For the preservation of dams, parks, trails, waterways, and wildlife, the state is putting aside $253 million. $18 million is going to improve security and efficiency of public agency websites as well as the MARCS first responder communications system.
Funds are planned to be invested towards mental health services and addiction treatment facilities in the amount of $95.6 million. A large chunk of funding, $280.7 million to be exact, is to be applied towards renovating state and local prisons. With any luck, some of that money might be able to be used in Vinton County.
For those interested, there are live streams of committee hearings and session meetings are available on The Ohio Channel's website.
