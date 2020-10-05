The free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County, and Shawnee State University is offering an evening workshop called Student Loan Information on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
Tracy Rice, Instructor at Shawnee State will be instructing the workshop that will cover the types of student loans, the importance of the FAFSA, grants, payment options, discharge/forgiveness, and Scholarships. The workshop is being offered at no cost.
Registration is required. To register, contact Erica at 740-289-2371 or toll free at 1-866-820-1185 or via email at ejones@pikecac.org. Seating is limited. Light refreshments provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.