The free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County, and Shawnee State University is offering an evening workshop called Student Loan Information on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon.

Tracy Rice, Instructor at Shawnee State will be instructing the workshop that will cover the types of student loans, the importance of the FAFSA, grants, payment options, discharge/forgiveness, and Scholarships. The workshop is being offered at no cost.

Registration is required. To register, contact Erica at 740-289-2371 or toll free at 1-866-820-1185 or via email at ejones@pikecac.org. Seating is limited. Light refreshments provided.

