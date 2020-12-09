A four part video series with the intention of preventing suicide and educating people on mental health issues has been released by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The videos can be viewed here.

Each part is 15 minutes long and is set to be released on The Ohio Channel and PBS stations starting Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. Medical professionals and those who have been personally impacted by the death of a loved one by suicide are highlighted. Speakers include:

  • Dr. John Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
  • Anthony J. Crider, Senior, University of Toledo
  • Lori Criss, Director, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
  • Anthony J. Harrison, Senior, University of Toledo
  • Vanessa and Jason Martin, parents of Gaby
  • Dr. Jacqueline Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
  • Charleta Tavares, CEO, PrimaryOne Health

The educational aspect focuses on teaching viewers to identify and respond to the warning signs of potential suicide. These signs are listed here below:

  • Talk about feeling hopeless, suicidal, being a burden to others
  • Increased use of alcohol or other drugs
  • Withdrawing from activities or isolating
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Giving away prized possessions, or saying goodbye to loved ones and friends
  • Changes in mood, such as feeling depressed, anxious, irritable

If you know someone exhibiting these signs, stay with them and take their concerns seriously. There are helplines that can be contacted 24/7 including Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 and the Crisis Care Text Line at 741-741. If there is immediate danger, do not hesitate to call 911.

