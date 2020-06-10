JACKSON — The fifth annual “Summer Food and Fun” at Jackson Christ United Methodist Church is underway.

Coordinator Debbie Zace says the giveaway to anyone — children and adults alike.

The church is located at 150 Portsmouth Street in Jackson. Unlike years past, the event is being held as a drive-thru this year due to COVID-19.

Zace said the food giveaway is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. She explained they are doing 100 meals a day. In addition to the meal, children will get some coloring pages.

The last day of the program this summer will be July 31.

For anyone who may need a large number of meals please call or text Zace ahead of time at 740-395-4167. You can also call the church office at 740-286-3419.

