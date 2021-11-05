JACKSON — The Jackson City School “Support Our Soccer” Vendor/Crafter Shopping Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6. The holiday shopping event will be held into the Jackson High School Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Chinese auction, silent auction, baked goods, chicken and noodles, and BBQ. There will be over 50 vendors and crafters set up. All proceeds go to Jackson Middle School/Jackson High School Soccer Programs.

