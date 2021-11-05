JACKSON — The Jackson City School “Support Our Soccer” Vendor/Crafter Shopping Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6. The holiday shopping event will be held into the Jackson High School Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Chinese auction, silent auction, baked goods, chicken and noodles, and BBQ. There will be over 50 vendors and crafters set up. All proceeds go to Jackson Middle School/Jackson High School Soccer Programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.