JACKSON — The Tri City Theatre (TCT) will be presenting free summer movies. Showing on Tuesday, Aug. 3, will be “Scoob!.” Shows start at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before each showtime. Free admission for everyone, no tickets needed. Those wanting to attend need to arrive early as seating is limited and not guaranteed. No outside food or drinks permitted, however, the concession stand will be open.

