Editor
Twitter: @amhulvalchick
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 is holding a telephone support group for caregivers struggling during the ongoing pandemic. The next call is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
With people continuing to be isolated, it is important to take the time to connect with those in similar situations. The phone conference is moderated by staff with the Caregiver Support Program at AAA7. Calls are held once a month and open to caregivers age 18 and older who are providing assistance to relatives, friends, neighbors, or others but are not paid.
Beyond these monthly support calls, the AAA7 provides multiple other services to local caregivers. From counseling and training, the AAA7 is there to assist not only those in need of care but those providing the care as well. Eligibility is not required for all services but for ones that include help obtaining medical supplies or home safety equipment there is an eligibility component.
Those residing in the counties of Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pke, Ross, Scioto and Vinton are eligible to register. Registration must be completed before the 19th and can be done by reaching out to Vicki Woyan at AAA7. She can be contacted via phone at 1-800-582-7277 extension 215 or via email at info@aaa7.org
For general information, caregivers can check out the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org or by calling toll free to 1-800-582-7277. The resource center is also available to those looking for information. The address is 160 Dorsey Dr., Rio Grande, OH 45674 and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
