WELLSTON — A new, unique business has decided to call the City of Wellston home.
The business is called “The Retro Rocket” and it recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
On Saturday, June 6, Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson, along with business owner Quincey Kincaid, and family, joined together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The store features retro video games, vintage toys, antiques, and much more.
The Courier asked Kincaid why she decided to open a business in Jackson County, Wellston in particular. Kincaid responded that she felt Wellston needed something “fun” and “different” downtown.
“There isn’t anything like this here, you have to drive to find a store like this,” Kincaid elaborated.
The storefront is located at 4 East Broadway Street in Wellston. Kincaid is renting the location from building owners Ryon and Tina Stroud.
Kincaid, a 2011 graduate of Wellston High School, is married to husband, Nick, and the couple have a two-year-old son named Max. She told The Courier she was a stay-at-home- mom before deciding to start this business venture.
The business is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Wednesday and Thursday, open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The business only accepts cash only, no checks or credit cards at this time. Kincaid said they are not trading and buying at the moment, but may down the road.
For more information, email theretrorocket740@yahoo.com, or check the business out on Facebook by searching for “The Retro Rocket.”
