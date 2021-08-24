Join Melissa Dever, program director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnatil and Erica Kegley of Holzer Psychiatric Services as they discuss The Sandwich Generation: caring for aging parents while raising children. The education program will cover the ten warning signs of Alzheimer's Disease and related dementia; developing a plan of care; and dealing with caregiver stress. The discussion will happen via phone or computer on Monday, August 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. Call 800-272-3900 to participate.
