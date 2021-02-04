JACKSON — During the month of February, the Jackson County Dog Pound will focus on helping more dogs return to the homes they love and avoid entering the shelter.
Statistics for 2020 show that only 27 percent of dogs are returned home — the equivalent of only 203 dogs out of 750. To combat this issue, the Jackson County Dog Pound is participating in the national "No Place Like Home Challenge." This campaign features discounted microchipping, encouraging owner participation with the Finding Rover app, increasing licensing compliance, and community education.
The pound will be offering $10 microchipping, which includes a free lifetime registration with 24Petwatch for owners who have a current 2021 license. Microchipping does not take the place of a county license, but does provide permanent identification and proof of ownership. Owners who have a current three-year tag or a lifetime tag on their dog can receive their microchip for free.
Microchips must have accurate information in order to be effective. Owners are encouraged to contact the Jackson County Dog Pound via email at microchipdogs@gmail.com to make sure their pets have up to date information on file.
In addition to microchipping and tags, pet parents will have access to Finding Rover. This is a free app that uses pet facial recognition to help pets find their homes. Owners can create accounts and upload their pets' photos. The Jackson County Dog Pound also utilizes this app to post photos of found dogs, as well as dogs available for adoption. Owners are encouraged to utilize social media to not only recover their own animal, but to also share found animals. Anyone that finds a dog should contact the county Dog Warden as soon as possible.
This challenge is backed by Maddie’s Fund and Michelson Found Animals Foundation, in collaboration with Adoptimize, the ASPCA, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, Best Friends Animal Society, HEARTS Speak, the Humane Society of the United States, National Animal Care and Control Association, and Petco Foundation.
Dog licensing is legally required for all Ohio dog owners or caretakers. Due to the Covid-19 procedures, the deadline for purchasing dog licenses has been extended to March 5, 2021. The satellite sales locations will also continue to sell tags; additionally, drop boxes are available at the Jackson County Board of Elections office on Portsmouth Street, the Courthouse on Main Street, and at the Coalton Village Offices. A full list of sales locations is available on the Jackson County Dog Pound’s Facebook page or by calling 740-286-7262.
The Jackson County Dog Wardens hope that 2021 will see less lost dogs and more returned to their loving homes.
“Jackson County is a wonderful community that is always supportive of one another and dedicated to helping animals. After all, there's no place like home,” a spokesperson stated.
