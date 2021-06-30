With our nation’s birthday coming this weekend, it’s important to be mindful of those who have served to keep us at home safe and free. Fireworks can be aweinspiring and fascinating to some but to others they can be frightening or triggering.
For those living with Posttramuatic Stress Disorder, a mental condition triggered by a past traumatic event that can involve flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, the holiday weekend can be a stressful time. Loud noises and bright lights can cause flashbacks, especially those who have seen battle while serving time in the military.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, anywhere from 11 to 20 percent of military veterans from Iraq or Afghanistan live with the condition.
The group Military with PTSD provides free signs to alert people that a combat veteran lives in the home and asks for people to please be courteous with fireworks. The group was started by Justin and Shawn Gourley, a couple living with the impact of PTSD following Justin’s return home from deployment in 2004.
According to their website, their vision is to “raise awareness and help support veterans, spouses, and family members with PTSD through education materials and providing peer-to-peer support.”
The group has since become a nonprofit and has plans to continue to help veterans and their families navigate their lives with PTSD.
So keep in mind while you celebrate this weekend to be respectful of others. We are free in part because of the veterans who fought for our country. Be kind to them and aware of the impacts your actions can have.
