70 years ago...
From the May 29, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Allensville Consolidated School District Board of Education received a $50,000 grant for additions to its elementary building. A total of six classrooms would be added to the building.
60 years ago...
From the May 24, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Gov. Michael DiSalle announced plans for a multi-million on relocations of Vinton County highways during Ohio Highway Week. An estimated $7.7 million was going to the projects on Rt. 50 and Rt. 75 from May 1962 through June 1965.
50 years ago...
From the May 24, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Board of Education voted 3-2 to rescind an earlier motion that would have removed Superintendent Kenneth Christopher from office in a May 18 special meeting. Board President Tom West changed his vote in favor of the superintendent after voting for his removal previously.
40 years ago...
From the May 26, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Senior Michelle McKibben and Junior Tim Coleman were named Athletes of the Year during the Vinton County High School annual Spring Sports banquet. Coleman received his award for his performances on the boys track team, while McKibben received hers through softball.
