70 years ago...
From the Nov. 2, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- 41 Vinton county residents joined the Korean war effort, of those men 11 were drafted and 30 volunteered
- 5,500 votes were estimated to be cast in the county for that year’s election. 420 absentee and disabled votes were cast by noon that Monday and was expected to grow to at least 500 by election day.
- Harold Emmett (Bang) Eberts, age 32, was killed when a freight train collided with his truck near Richmondale. Eberts served in World War II as an Army sergeant with the 18th Tank Battalion, Eighth Armored Division in France, Belgium, Holland, and Germany. He was awarded a Bronze Star for gallantry in action.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 3, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Five Hamilton county deer hunters were arrested and charged with hunting without the written consent of the land owner. The men were still dressed in their camouflage gear and had grease paint on their faces.
- Miss Doris Pearce won 6th place in the Senior Division at the “Make It Yourself With Wool” contest. The winning garment was a brown flannel dress with a brown plaid popover top and black accessories.
- Mayor Jerry M. (Smoke) Martin reported a calm Halloween celebration. He specifically thanked the young people of McArthur for their “excellent conduct”.
50 years ago...
From the Nov. 5, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat Enquirer
- A carnival was held on halloween night by the McArthur Junior Civic Club. Doug Ward and Barbara McDonald were crowned King and Queen respectively. All funds raised were used to finance playground equipment for the McArthur Elementary School.
- Mr. and Mrs. Francis Peacock were presented posthumously with awards for their son Sergeant Thomas E.F. Peacock. He was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement for engaging in sustained aerial flight in support of ground troops in Vietnam.
- In the ads, a plush Snoopy doll is advertised at $1.97 alongside an electronic pinball game for $9.99.
