70 years ago...
From the June 28, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Lt. Carl L. Hodge of Wellston survived a plane crash in the Puget Sound without injury while serving in the U.S. Navy. Five of the ten men in the plane were killed.
- Thomas Johnston and Mary Rachel Simms spoke at the State Youth Temperance Council held in Delaware. The pair returned home with the Silver Loving Cup.
- Work on a bridge on Route 349, from Wellston to Lake Alma, was set to begin that week. No complete timeline was given for the project but as the bridge needed to be completely replaced, it was imagined to take some time.
60 years ago...
From the June 29, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Christian Church in McArthur celebrated its 100th anniversary with a display of historical photos on top of the regularly scheduled services.
- A plaque was placed in dedication to Hope Furnace at the camping rea at Lake Hope in the Zaleski State Forest.. The furnace was originally built in 1815 .
- Miss May Harkins, a first grade teacher in Hamden, announced her retirement after 50 years of service to local students. Of those 50 years, 48 of them were spent in the same classroom.
40 years ago...
From the June 24, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- A soil survey costing about $45,400 was pitched to the Board of Commissioners with a projected start date in January 1984. The project would have been paid off over five years.
- The Vinton County Athletic Boosters booked LIFE, an up and coming musical group, for the Fourth of July celebration. No genre is not covered by the group with their music being described as flexible.
- A newly formed arts council, the Southern Hills Arts Council, was formed to serve Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, and Vinton counties. One of their first orders of business was to vote in board members and begin circulation of a free newsletter.
