70 years ago...
From the Aug. 30, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Following the confrontation between James Fitzpatrick, a Broken Aro coal mine employee, and a group of union coal miners the previous week at Fitzpatrick’s home, Hamden mayor Fred Matteson and the Hamden village council began efforts to suspend Marshal Charles Bethel for 15 days, charging Bethel with misconduct in the performance of his duty. The council and mayor alleged that Bethel, who was presented during the confrontation the previous week, used profanity toward a Hamden resident while on duty at Fitzpatrick’s home. According to the Democrat-Enquirer’s reporting at the time, the village council and mayor had made several other ill-fated attempts to oust Bethel.
60 years ago…
From the Aug. 31, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Charges were filed against five escapees from the Zaleski Youth Camp in Vinton County Juvenile Court by Camp Superintendent Eugene J. Vejsicky. They were charges with auto theft, robbery, assault and overpowering a guard. During a fight in the home of Anthony Breinich, Breinich shot and killed his own son, mistakenly believing his son to be one of the two intruders — James Trammell and Charles Turner, the last of the escapees to surrender to police.
50 years ago…
From the Sept. 1, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Longtime Wilkesville Postmistress Shirley Spires retired on Aug. 27, 1971. She was commissioned March 23, 1937.
40 years ago...
From the Sept. 2 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Nearly 2,000 marijuana plants with an estimated street value between $80,000 (about $240,266.47 today) and $100,000 (about $300,333.33 today) were seized and destroyed in Vinton Township by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Department, the McArthur Police Department, the Hamden marshall and agents of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. The plants were spotted using aerial surveillance. Some plants were between 15 and 17 feet tall. The plants were cut down with machetes and pulled from the ground by their roots and tossed into an old Army jeep. Several plants were kept for evidence, and the rest were burned in a fire near the Vinton County Jr. Fairground. One BCI agent said that the marijuana growing in Vinton County “didn’t appear to be as well cultivated as that in Meigs County,” adding that the Vinton County marijuana was not as green and thus harder to spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.