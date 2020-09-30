70 years ago...
From the Sept. 28, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A total lunar eclipse was spotted in Vinton County.
- In ads, Garfield Dodrill sold a 1947 Kaiser four-door for $800.
- One of the earliest frost ever recorded in the area took place, with unofficial temperatures b
- eing estimated at 30 degrees and a heavy fog accompanying the near-freezing weather.
60 years ago...
From the Sept. 29, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
$8.5 million worth of highway projects were expected for the county, primarily with the bridge replacement project for St. Rt. 328 in northern Vinton County.
- Zaleski’s Mayme Vasky, then 80, lived in the same house for more than half a century. Vasky was featured in the 204th installment of the “Vinton County’s Living Pioneers” series.
- In ads, Dodrill Ford
- Sales sold a 1958 Fairlane 500 Automatic for $1,545.
50 years ago...
From the Oct. 1, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Oliver Mills was denied bond at his third court hearing following the slaying of Vinton County Sheriff Harold Steele.
- In sports, the Vikes lost to Frankfo
- rt, 6-40. The lone score for Vinton County was the product of Jeff Eberts completing an 11-yard pass from Mark Bullock.
- At the movies: the Cinema Louvee played “Skullduggery” and “The Cheyenne Social Club.”
40 years ago...
From the Oct. 1, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- The county’s Soil and Water Conservation District awarded Chuck Fri with the hay show plaque, given to the person behind the best bale exhibited at the Vinton County Jr. Fair, and awarded Raymond Kruger, Jr., with a certificate of award by the Goodyear Company as an outstanding cooperator in Vinton County.
- In sports, the Vikings won their league game, 37-20. John Peters scored first for Vinton County that night on a handoff from quarterback Randy Prater, 12 yards up the middle for a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.