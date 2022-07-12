From the July 17, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer
Future president and then California junior Sen. Richard Nixon was revealed to have connections to Vinton County.
His father, Francis Nixon, was born in the county on state Route 75 near Mt. Pleasant. His second cousin, Roy Nixon, was a resident of McArthur. All of the Vinton County Nixons were Democrats, but President Nixon took after his mother’s politics.
60 years ago...
From the July 19, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer
A new attendance officer for Vinton County Schools was announced before the 1962-1963 school year during the Vinton County Board of Education meeting.
Robert Potter would be replacing Jerry Martin, effective the start of August. Martin had announced his resignation previously.
50 years ago...
From the July 19, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier
Jan Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Wright, was named as Miss Charm of Vinton County. With the honor, she would represent the county at the Ohio State Miss Charm Pageant held in Columbus later that month.
She was a senior at Vinton County High School at the time of the honor and was a member of several clubs and organizations at the school.
40 years ago...
From the July 21, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier
Director Linda Swift and Laura Stadler of My Sister’s Place in Athens met Saturday with the Commissioners to discuss the shelter for battered women and children. At the time, the shelter had served three Vinton County residents.
Funding for the shelter came from the marriage license tax.
