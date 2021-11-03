70 years ago...
From the Nov. 1, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A movement and petition circulated by friends and neighbors to free Thomas O’Leary, who escaped prison after being convicted for shooting a Dayton police officer 12 years prior and was later found to be living under an alias in Vinton County by the county sheriff, failed after the Vinton County prosecutor denied the request. The petition claimed that O’Leary lived a clean and honest life after his escape from prison, despite O’Leary being arrested just a few weeks earlier for assaulting a man with a hammer.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 2, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Two obsolete artillery shells were found in a house in Hamden, which were found by the Vinton County Sheriff to still be armed and dangerous. The shells were located by Floyd McWhorter, who was cleaning out the home of the late Cliff Mathews. He turned the shells in to the sheriff, who brought them to Lockbourne AIr Force Base. The base determined that the shells were armed and dangerous if they had been dropped.
50 years ago...
From the Nov. 3, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The McArthur Village Council voted to move the McArthur Police Department from the mayor’s office to the Sheriff’s office on South Market Street. Homer Haburn, the police chief at the time, said the move was long overdue and added that the move would simplify communications between the sheriff’s department and the police department.
40 years ago...
From the Nov. 4, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Rural Action Group filed a formal hearing request before the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. The request proposed to halt a proposed purchase of 1,300 acres in Dundas on environmental and socioeconomic ground. The Ohio Power Company in Canton proposed to purchase the land to construct a coal-washing plant to feed AEP’s Gavin plant near Gallipolis. Rural Action feared pollution from the discharge into the soil from the proposed plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.