70 years ago...
From the July 20, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The transfer of Lake Hope to the Division of Parks from the Division of Forestry was complete. Lake Hope and roughly 700 acres of land surrounding it were set aside from Zaleski
- State Forest and designated as Lake Hope State Park, according to park manager Dale Hopkins.
- Kangaroo Kourt was beginning that week for Vinton County men and women who did not obey the bear-growing and no-cosmetics rules associated with the upcoming Centennial Celebration. Then McArthur attorney C.W. Smith was presiding over the court, and stockades were erected on the courthouse lawn for rule-breakers.
- At the movies: Vinton in McArthur played “Act of Violence” and “Cheaper by the Dozen.”
60 years ago...
From the July 21, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Robert Bethel, operator at the McArthur Sohio service station, was reportedly “narrowly bitten” by a copperhead snake when he was checking the oil of a Ford station wagon with California plates early in the morning. The snake was curled up on the car’s battery when Bethel n
- oticed it.
- Maggie Malone, 87, of Vinton Twp., had a total of 90 descendants a the time of her “Vinton County’s Living Pioneers” interview with the Democrat-Enquirer.
- John Palmer, of Radcliff, became the new executive head of Wilton Schools.
50 years ago...
From the July 23, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- David Waldron, of Ray, was selected to play “Yellow Hawk” in the outdoor drama TECUMSEH!
- James Gibson Jr., 20, of Hamden, was the first person to register in Hamden for the draft.
40 years ago...
From the July 23, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Kenneth W. Christopher was named superintendent of schools in Vinton County; he was formerly the assistant superintendent of the Switzerland of Ohio Consolidated Schools.
- The McArthur Merchants won their game against Chester, 11-1. The leading hitter were Rick Partee, who went 2 for 3.
- A team of archaeologists from Cleveland State University found a number of artifacts on the Robert Drake farm in Londonderry believed to belong to persons living in the Salt Lake Creek Valley from 2000-8000 B.C.E.
