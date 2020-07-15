70 years ago...
From the July 13, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Vinton County Centennial pageant theme would be “The Hills of Vinton.” The pageant boasted 11 contestants: Clara Jane Crow, Loisene Bowen, Rhea Burt, Freida Reynolds, Ann Ruther Ford, Julia Loretta Collins, Frances Waldron and Margaret Thompson.
- The Ohio Fuel Gas Co.’s Richland Furnace pumping station was reportedly burglarized, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Roughly $250 worth of tools, gasoline and batteries were missing.
- At the movies: Vinton theater played “Man from Tumbleweeds.”
60 years ago...
From the July 14, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Pittsburgh Pirates were expected to hold another training camp in McArthur. This was the second-ever training c
- amp the team held in Vinton County. The year before, 160 men under the age of 22 attended the camp.
- Immunization was now required in the state’s schools. The McArthur Board of Education discussed the required vaccinations: polio, small pox, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.
- In other news, Robert Combs, then McArthur High School basketball coach, accepted a similar position in the Logan City School District.
- In ads, Gill Chevrolet sold a 1958 Chevy Bel Air for $1,595.
50 years ago...
From the July 16, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Charles Pittman, of New Plymouth, received an Army Commendation Medal during ceremonies in Vietnam. The medal was awarded to the soldier in recognition of his “heroism in action
- while engaged in ground operations,” the Democrat-Enquirer reported.
- Ten teachers resigned from the Vinton County Local School District, officials announced at the Board of Education meeting. A total of 41 teachers had resigned that year.
40 years ago...
From the July 16, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
James Beckner was selected as an Outstanding Yo
- ung Man of America of 1980. He was business partners with his father, Delbert, and they led Beckner’s TV Repair Shop in Wellston. James, of Hamden, was a member of the Vinton-Jackson Firefighter Association, and he served as a Sgt. First Class in the National Guard.
- Clarence “Beanie” Ward and Robert Blue purchased the Sohio Station at the corner of Main and Market Streets in McArthur.
- At the movies: Vinton theater played “Godzilla on Monster Island.”
