70 years ago...
From the Aug. 9, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer
A crowd of about 30 hooded and sheeted figures was observed standing around a burning cross at Lake Hope for two consecutive nights, with some suspecting Ku Klux Klan activity. An investigation by Vinton County Sheriff William Brown determined that the Ku Klux Klan was not involved and that the figures observed were actually Boy Scouts from Loudenville, Ohio. According to Brown, the ceremony was staged as a prank.
60 years ago...
From the Aug. 10, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Vinton County Commissioners began considering the formation of a Vinton County Agricultural Society to build permanent facilities for the junior fair on Aug. 10. The county commissioners offered a 14-acre chunk of land off Rt. 75, just north of McArthur. With a fair board, the county would become eligible to receive additional state funds.
50 years ago...
From the Aug. 11, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Thomas West was named water commissioner of Zaleski by the Board of Public Affairs following the resignation of Gaylord Peters from the position, who cited “pressing business affairs,” as his reason. The appointment came after lightning struck both water pumps in Zaleski during a severe storm, leaving its citizens without water for 12 to 14 hours.
40 years ago...
From the Aug. 12, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
After a weeklong wildcat walkout, 279 employees of the Austin Powder Co. returned to work Aug. 13, 1981, after an agreement was reached between Teamsters Union Local 159 and Austin Powder. The strike happened the previous Thursday following the dismissal of a union employee working in the Red Diamond manufacturing section.
