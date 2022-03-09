70 years ago...
From the March 6, 1952 edition of The McArthur-Democrat Enquirer:
Vinton County Sheriff William Brown announced the capture of Harry Owens, who allegedly had been writing bad checks around Southeast Ohio counties. Owens was wanted by eight counties in the region for cattle rustling and passing numerous bad checks. Owens was caught after John Crow, a former McArthur mayor, took Owens’ license plate down following an auction of Crow’s things. The plates had been stolen from a minister.
60 years ago...
From the March 8, 1962 edition of The McArthur-Democrat Enquirer:
Despite spring being only two weeks away, Vinton County was hit with a snowstorm that left five inches of snow on the ground.
50 years ago...
From the March 8, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Jackson County Farm Bureau announced that it would distribute reward signs at its office in Jackson. The signs were part of the Bureau’s new protection service, which was designed to cut down on crimes in rural areas. The service offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for arson, malicious injury to property, burglary or other felonies committed on the property of a bureau member. The program was created in response to an increase of crime in rural areas, the organization’s president, Paul Wayne Riegel, said.
40 years ago...
From the March 10, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Commissioners announced March 17 to be Senior Nutrition Day. The Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD) hosted the event at several meal sites in 26 Appalachian Ohio counties.
