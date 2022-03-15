70 years ago...
From the March 13, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
“Leaves,” a song written by Vinton County native Eileen C. Jarvis, formerly Eileen Malone, was accepted for use in films and was recorded for juke box distribution by the 20th Century Recording Co. Jarvis wrote the song while a senior at McArthur High School in 1943. After a walk down a country lane near McArthur, Jarvis was moved to write a poem describing her walk. Interestingly, her husband, Emmett Jarvis, was the only man in Vinton County to be enlisted in both the Army and Navy at the same time.
60 years ago...
From the March 15, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Vinton County Health Department reported that the leading cause of death in the county was heart disease in 1961, with 43 of 56 reported deaths that year being due to heart disease.
50 years ago...
From the March 15, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Varina Houdasheldt, a 17-year-old senior at Vinton County High School, was the recipient of the General Mills Company’s Betty Crocker Award. According to the Courier, any senior girl was eligible to take a test for the award’s consideration, which are reviewed by General Mills.
40 years ago...
From the March 17, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Tornado-like winds blew into Vinton County the afternoon of March 16 and caused nearly $120,000 in property damages. Powerful winds upset a semi-trailer traveling south on State Route 93 just north of Hamden. Several homes were damages, with roofs and patios torn off by the wind. Golf ball-sized hail also fell, and a transformer and pole were ripped out of the ground, which caused an interruption in electric and phone services.
