From the May 18, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Zinn were in the process of completing a milking parlor and milk house that could hold six cows at one time. The couple sold their products at the Sanitary Dairy in McArthur.
- The county commissioners approved the bids for projects to give the Courthouse a bit of a makeover; roof repairs would be made, and the walls of the interior of the building would receive fresh coats of paint.
- In ads, Garfield Dodrill sold a 1941 Chevrolet four-door for $450.
From the May 19, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A McArthur High School senior was expelled after allegedly being found with “obscene literature” in his possession. Several members of the senior class approached the McArthur Board of Education and presented an appeal on behalf of the student, who was ultimately reinstated, but barred from many senior traditions.
- The survey of property for a new lake in the county was underway; Chief Logan Council Boy Scout camp was to include a lake as one of its many features, and in total, the camp was expected to cost more than $275,000 to create.
- In ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Custom 300 four-door for $1,945.
- At the movies: Vinton theater in McArthur played “The Earth is Mine,” starring Rock Hudson, Jean Simmons, Dorothy McGuire and Claude Rains.
From the May 21, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Applications for the Miss Vinton County contest were coming in. Girls aged 14 to 18 were permitted to enter, and contestants were required to have lived in the county for at least one month before applying. Plans were also finalized for the annual Memorial Day parade. Th
- e parade marshal that year was Paul Waller.
From the May 21, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
Wyckoff cemtery, located near Mt. Zion Road in Richland Township, was vandalized. A total of 10 tombstones were overturned or smashed. One tombstone weighed roughly 500 pounds, and sheri
- ff deputy William Sickles, who responded to the scene to investigate the vandalism, noted it would have to take multiple people to push it over and “a great deal of malicious effort.”
- At the movies: Town and Country drive-in theater, located in Coalton, played “Mad Max.” Vinton theater played “Star Trek.” The Louvee theater played “Kramer versus Kramer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.