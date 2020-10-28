70 years ago...
From the Oct. 26, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Wanda Monroe was named McArthur High School’s homecoming queen. Attendants were Nancy Yates, Marg
- aret Perry, Mary Jo Reed and Geraldine Bowen. The McArthur Generals were set to face off with Belpre.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “Rocky Mountain.”
60 years ago...
From the Oct. 27, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- An Air National Guard F-84-F jet exploded and crashed in Jackson Township, killing an airman (only one was known of at the time of print). Fragments from the plane caused multiple brush fires throughout the county, and the farmhouse of James McGee was hit by wreckage. The Democrat-Enquirer reported that no one in the house was injured.
- A large crowd gathered in Hamden as Vinton County residents were expecting the arrival of presidential hopeful Richard Nixon
- . Nixon had an abundance of family members in the area, and his cousin, Roy B. Nixon, gifted the candidate four buckeyes as a good luck charm for the upcoming general election.
- In ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Galaxie two-door H-T, Std. for $1,995.
50 years ago...
From the Oct. 29, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- In sports, the Vikings lost to Federal-Hocking, 44-0. It was the sixth loss of the season for Vinton County.
- At the movies: Town and Country drive-in played “Marlowe.”
40 years ago...
From the Oct. 29, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Sheriff Ron Davis was ordered by the courts to destroy $1 million worth of marijuana plants, cocaine and LSD that were seized in the county. Sheriff’s deputies guarded the piles as they burned.
- In sports, the Vikings lost to Nelsonville, 34-0. Vinton County played through pouring rain the entire night.
- At the movies: the Louvee played “Oh! Heavenly dog.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.