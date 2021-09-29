70 years ago...
From the Sept. 27, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A man convicted of the shooting of a police officer in 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, was found 13 years later Vinton County after escaping from prison. The man, Thomas Harry Thornton, surrendered to the Vinton County sheriff following the revelation that Thornton had been living in Vinton County under an alias, Thomas O’Leary. The reveal came after “O’Leary” was fingerprinted by the Vinton County sheriff for allegedly assaulting a man.
60 years ago...
From the Sept. 28, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A violent windstorm hit McArthur on Sept. 25 around 4 p.m. Several trees on residents’ properties were knocked down. Several telephone poles and electrical lines were knocked down, with telephone service not returning until midnight. Power was restored after about two hours.
50 years ago...
From the Sept. 29, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A 9-year-old girl, Susie Reedy, was hospitalized after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on North Market Street in McArthur. According to The Vinton County Courier’s reporting, the car that struck Reedy stopped, and a man and woman exited the vehicle. They then left the scene of the accident. Reedy was picked up out of the street by Debbie Clark, who drove her home that day. Several days later, on Monday, she was sent to the hospital to get treatment for a fractured pelvis and her arm, which was broken in two places.
40 years ago...
From the Sept. 30, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The 1981 Vinton County Air Show was held on Sept. 27. Although The Courier reported a clear sky that day, high winds affected several planned performances at the show. Some of the radio controlled planes could not take flight, and the Fallen Angels, an all women skydiving team, canceled due to the high winds that day. The show started with the Vinton County High School band’s performance of the “Star Spangled Banner.” Later, Harold Johnson’s “Kings Island” acrobatic team flew two 1930 vintage Waco biplanes, performing low level maneuvers. An English RAF World War II trainer also picked up a scarf with its wing tip close to the ground.
