70 years ago...
Charles Bethel, the chief of police of Hamden, was ordered removed from his office on charges of malfeasance, misconduct and incompetency after a hearing before the Hamden Village Council. According to The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer, “a crowd of some 50 persons, including a reporter from this newspaper, was barred from the council chamber when it was agreed that the hearing would be private.” Bethel’s removal came following the incident the previous month in which Bethel opposed a group of United Mine Workers from a strike at Broken Aro Mine. Bethel’s attorney planned to appeal the council’s decision to the Vinton County Common Pleas court.
60 years ago...
From the Sept. 21, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Ernest Thompson, a McArthur resident, showed off her stepson’s unique frog catch. The frog her stepson Michael caught had six legs. Its two extra legs grew directly out of its backbone. Thompson said she transports the frog in a shoebox, adding that the frog is “off its feed,” and refusing flies and other “choice morsels” Thompson offered.
50 years ago...
From the Sept. 22, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Staff at Lake Hope hosted a pie baking contest to close out the year at the lake, which closed a few weeks after Labor Day due to an edict. The theme for the 1971 pie baking contest was cherry pie, and pies were judged based on appearance, texture, color and taste. A trophy for best pie was awarded to Eleanor McDaniel, and Donald Peter received a first-runner up award “not for his baking talent, but for his persistence, quantity of entries and deception.”
40 years ago...
The Vinton County Airshow was held Sept. 27, 1981, along with its usual chicken barbecue dinner. Featured attractions at the 1981 show included Harold Johnson’s “Kings Island Airshow,” Louie Manyak’s “Aerobatic Swift,” and The Falling Angels, an all women skydiving team. Other attractions included ultralite powered hang gliders, radio controlled models and experimental aircraft.
