70 years ago...
From the Oct. 25, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
McArthur received its first delivery of dial phones from the Logan Home Telephone company. A two-story brick building to house the dial equipment was built by the Loomis Construction Co. of Logan behind the offices of the Logan Home Telephone Co.
60 years ago...
From the Oct. 26, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Democrat-Enquirer reported that thousands of motorists had come to visit Vinton County to view the annual autumn coloring of the Ohio hill country. Visitors took photos of the brilliant red and yellow foliage. Lake Hope reported an estimated 12,000 park visitors.
50 years ago...
From the Oct. 27, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Junior High received a bomb scare on Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Secretary Nyla Holdren reported that when she answered the phone, a soft spoken male voice said there was a bomb planted in the new building, which housed 400 seventh and eighth graders. The building was immediately evacuated, but no bomb was found, and students returned to their classes later that day.
40 years ago...
From the Oct. 28, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Jeno’s Inc. took over the Banquet Food Plant in Wellston on Oct. 26. The Courier reported that the move would help Vinton County’s economy. At the time, the company planned to move production facilities to Wellston from plants in Atlanta, Georgia, and Duluth, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.