70 years ago
From the July 19, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Jackson County Fair of yesteryear featured over 100 horses in races and pulling contests. Tickets for a family of four at the time went on sale for $1.20.
The Baker Wood Preserving Company increased its scope in McArthur after a division specializing in hardwood manufacturing transferred its operations from Cincinnati to McArthur.
40 years ago
From the July 22, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
After receiving a strongly worded letter from David Courts of Wellston that complained of the poor condition of Lake Rupert, Ohio Department of Natural Resources director Robert W. Teater announced plans to improve the conditions at the lake, which included the construction of a 26-car parking lot and a two-lane concrete boat launching ramp and courtesy dock.
Auditions were held on July 23 and 24 at Summer’s Music Studios on Broadway in Wellston for a variety show. The show, “I Remember When…” was directed by Mark Wood, and it served as a look back at different iterations of music and entertainment over the years.
The McArthur Pee Wee League ended its 1981 season. Austin Powder Co. ended the season in first place with a 9 — 1 record, losing only to Appalachian Cablevision.
The Village of Zaleski was recognized by the Ohio office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for its outstanding achievement in community development. Zaleski was also commended for its excellent communication and working relationships with local residents.
