70 years ago...

From the May 31, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Kenneth McGhee, of Jackson, is injured in a car crash over the weekend resulting in severe facial lacerations.
  • Farm crops in the county are being reported about a week behind average due to cold and wet weather delaying planting.
  • The 74th annual reunion is held at McArthur High School with Ethel Saltz being elected as president of the aluminums association.

60 years ago...

From the June 1, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Four members of Governor DiSalle’s cabinet are assigned to investigate nine southern Ohio counties that have declining population.
  • Harold Morris, of Columbus, is shot in Ray by accident over Memorial Day weekend by his 71-year-old father. He survived after the bullet grazed his arm.
  • Hamden High School breaks attendance record for a reunion with 205 attendees.

40 years ago...

From the May 27, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:

  • McArthur Fire Department celebrated is 30th anniversary with a special dinner.
  • A fly over by the 178th Tactical Fighter Group of International Guard is added to the Memorial Day services at Elk Cemetery in McArthur.
  • 142 students graduate during the graduating ceremony of the Class of 1981 from Vinton County High School.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments