70 years ago...
From the May 22, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Vinton County Commissioners approved seven estimates by Engineer J.M. Ogan for improvements to county roads, totaling $15,827. Among the projects was $3,072 for the resurfacing of Brewer-Turner Rad in Madison Township.
60 years ago...
From the May 17, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Allensville High School junior-senior prom took place that prior Friday, including a tropical theme, a banquet, and dancing. Dancing was permitted despite opposition from local ministers after the school board approved it in a 3-2 vote prior to prom.
50 years ago...
From the May 17, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County High School held their first annual Festival of the Arts at the high school gymnasium that prior Friday. The program consisted of five programs, including a performance by the VCHS Concert Band; county music from Alan, Barbara, and Jim Stack; and a range of artworks at the art show.
40 years ago...
From the May 18, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County School Board weighed whether to change how their school buses were fueled. A switch to propane from gasoline would be a savings of more than 50 cents, as reported by then Superintendent Herbert Burson.
