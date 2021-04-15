70 years ago...
From the April 12, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Minerva Braddock has returned home to her family without explanation as to why she left nearly four months ago. She did tell reporters she had been in Dallas and plans to return there in a few weeks time.
- Howard M. Wells of Wilkesville was re-elected as the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Vinton County Soil Conservation District.
- An increase of 15.9 percent in corn acreage is recorded in the county by the Ohio Agricultural Mobilization Committee.
60 years ago...
From the April 13, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Hamden Fire Department purchased a tanker truck from the Athens fire department.
- Millionaire Claud Foster of Cleveland gifts an organ to the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Wellston.
- Andy Morrow, the Ohio University student injured in a car accident on Easter Sunday, is recovering well and was taken off the critically injured list at University Hospital.
40 years ago...
From the April 8, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
Mary Beth Such, age 14, and Lynn Pratt, age 16, were declared missing from their homes for over a week. They were having a sleepover together and were last seen on the school bus but did not attend that day.
A mud wrestling competition sponsored by the American Mud Wrestling Associations set to take place on April 30th at the high school gym.
- Kevin Parson, a student at Buckeye Hills Career Center studying agriculture mechanics, is elected as the new President of the District 17 Future Farmers of America.
