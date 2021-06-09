70 years ago...
From the June 7, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
T
- he Board of Commissioners approved the use of $6,000 to purchase bituminous material for dust control on roads in unincorporated villages.
- The Village of McArthur adds ten new homes while McArthur High School and various other homes get renovations. At the time, the new telephone exchange brick building of the Logan Home Telephone was nearly completed.
- The Vinton County Board held a special meeting where it was voted to combine Vinton and Wilkesville school districts as a result of demands for a larger, more adequate high school in the area.
60 years ago...
From the June 8, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A gravestone in Ridgewood Cemetery of the first Hamden settler David Paine is more than likely not placed over his actual remains as it was moved from its original home in Bundy Cemetery. He came to the area from Massachusetts in the spring of 1808.
- Representatives from Vinton, Jackson, Hocking, Athens, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs met to discuss the Depressed Area Bill which would provide financial assistance for industrial and commercial projects, public facilities, technical assistance, occupational training, and retaining substance payments.
- Temporary camping permits at Lake Alma were approved by the Vinton County Board of Health at their Monday meeting.
40 years ago...
From the June 3, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- The Vinton County Rural Action Group held one of their first meetings and invited those in the county to attend to discuss their concerns about problems in their townships, villages, county, and state.
- The American legion Post 303 presented their annual Americanism medals to winners Scott Zinn, Brian Knox, Jerri Ann Griffith, Jim Dye, and Kathy Hart. Awards are given based on a competitive examination of junior and senior high school students and is a joint effort between the history and government departments at the high school and the American Legion.
- Results of the 1980 Census show that Noble County was then the smallest county in Ohio, outstaying Vinton by 274 people.
