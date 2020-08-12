70 years ago...

From the Aug. 10, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • A crowd of 25,000 viewed the Vinton County Centennial Celebration parade and rodeo. The total attendance of the seven day event, which also included a drama production and a pageant, among other activities, had an estimated total attendance of 60,000 people, according to the Democrat-Enquirer.
  • Ray Cooper was named the Wilkesville School superintendent. Cooper was employed before in the county school system, serving as the Industrial Arts instructor at Allensville High School.
  • In ads, Dodrill Auto Sales sold a 1947 Kaiser four-door for $925.

60 years ago...

From the Aug. 11, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • The Democrat-Enquirer featured a story about Zaleski’s former castle.
  • Paul Haney was named the new McArthur High School cage coach. He replaced Robert Combs, who resigned from the position to accept a teaching and coaching position at Logan.
  • At the movies: Vinton theatre played “The Last Angry Man,” and the Town and Country Drive-In theater played “Tread Softly, Stranger.”

50 years ago...

From the Aug. 13, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • State Senator Harry L. Armstrong (R-Logan) announced that the State Controlling Board released $50,000 to the Vinton County Airport Authority for improvement of the county’s airport.
  • In Little League news, the McArthur Merchants advanced to the finals in the Glouster tourney, after two consecutive shut-outs pitched by Rick Partee. The McArthur team defeated the Glouster All-Stars (3-0) and the Albany All-Stars (1-0). They would soon face off wth the Logan All-Stars.
  • At the movies: the Town and County Drive-In played “30 Steps to Jonah.”

40 years ago...

From the Aug. 13, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:

  • Sheriff Ronald Davis pulled 409 marijuana plants from three plots in the county.
  • At the movies: the Town and Country Drive-In played “The Fog” and “Prom Night.” The Louvee played “Mary Poppins.”
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments