70 years ago...
From the June 14, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Charges are being planned against Leland Matteson for conspiracy to light a barn and garage owned by his father-in-law on fire. The garage was saved but the barn was burned to the ground. A 16-year-old boy was also implicated in a statement signed by Matteson.
- Residents of McArthur vote unanimously for home mail delivery at a McArthur Development Association meeting.
- Dr. John W. Walker moved to McArthur to begin a veterinary practice in town. He was a recent graduate from Ohio State University’s veterinary school.
60 years ago...
From the June 15, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Lottie Engel, 84 of Mt. Pleasant, is the oldest woman in town. She was the daughter of a Civil War veteran that was born in a log cabin bar Old Man’s Cave in Hocking County.
- 21 young women are entering the queen contest for the McArthur Downtown Coaches Fourth of July Celebration. One contestant was the former Sheriff Steele’s young daughter.
- A new fishing area for both Jackson and Vinton counties is opened on Friday, June 16 just a few miles outside of Hamden.
40 years ago...
From the June 10, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- During an ODOT public hearing, Vinton County residents will propose the replacement of a bridge on Ohio 327 over Pike Run in Eagle Township.
- The Southern Ohio Coal Company announced a $20 million improvement project for Raccoon #3 mine. Rail line will be upgraded during the project.
- Mitch Bentley placed fourth in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:20:08 breaking the school record and placing in a state meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.