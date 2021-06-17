70 years ago...

From the June 14, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Charges are being planned against Leland Matteson for conspiracy to light a barn and garage owned by his father-in-law on fire. The garage was saved but the barn was burned to the ground. A 16-year-old boy was also implicated in a statement signed by Matteson.
  • Residents of McArthur vote unanimously for home mail delivery at a McArthur Development Association meeting.
  • Dr. John W. Walker moved to McArthur to begin a veterinary practice in town. He was a recent graduate from Ohio State University’s veterinary school.

60 years ago...

From the June 15, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Lottie Engel, 84 of Mt. Pleasant, is the oldest woman in town. She was the daughter of a Civil War veteran that was born in a log cabin bar Old Man’s Cave in Hocking County.
  • 21 young women are entering the queen contest for the McArthur Downtown Coaches Fourth of July Celebration. One contestant was the former Sheriff Steele’s young daughter.
  • A new fishing area for both Jackson and Vinton counties is opened on Friday, June 16 just a few miles outside of Hamden.

40 years ago...

From the June 10, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:

  • During an ODOT public hearing, Vinton County residents will propose the replacement of a bridge on Ohio 327 over Pike Run in Eagle Township.
  • The Southern Ohio Coal Company announced a $20 million improvement project for Raccoon #3 mine. Rail line will be upgraded during the project.
  • Mitch Bentley placed fourth in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:20:08 breaking the school record and placing in a state meet.

