70 years ago...
From the Aug. 16, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Wellston Coal Co. tipple at Buckeye Furnace was shut down in addition to several mines which loaded into the tipple due to a lack of loading facilities. The same week, Broken Aro, Jackson County's largest strip mine, was shut down after only a week of operation when 300 miners from Hocking Valley set up picket lines.
60 years ago...
From the Aug. 17, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Ohio Board of Liquor Control ordered a 21 day suspension of a McArthur tavern operated by Clarence Smith Jr. for three violations. Two violations were for selling vodka and beer to minors, while the third violation was for contributing to "the delinquency of a minor."
50 years ago...
From the Aug. 18, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Allensville Little League won their debut game against the Zaleski Little League with a score of 13-7. In a rematch Aug. 15, Allensville again came out victorious with a score of 12-5.
40 years ago...
From the Aug. 19, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Rev. Ralph Manion of the Allensville Church of Christ reported to the Vinton County Sheriff's Department that the church had been burglarized. Manion said that glass in one of the church's doors was shattered. Two speakers and a stereo-tape player valued at $250 were taken, and the glass on one of the church's doors was shattered.
