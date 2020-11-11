70 years ago...
From the Nov. 9, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The concrete foundation for the McArthur High School was nearly completed.
- The first snow of the season fell in Vinton County that Saturday night around 10 p.m. It was a brief flurry.
- Thomas Johnson, Jr. won the Ohio History, Government, and Citizenship contest on Oct. 2
- 0. He traveled to Ohio University later in the month to represent the county in the final round.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 10, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mrs. Olive Betty Herrell of Wellston plead not guilty to the theft of jewelry , watches, and antique glassware from her sister’s home in Richland Township and, along with two male accomplices, the theft of a cow from Gallia County.
- The Vinton County Welfare Department moved to the McArthur Hotel building.
- A profile is run on Chloe Sinnott, a McArthur native who attended school in a one room schoolhouse that taught pupils from ages 5 to 20. To get to and from school, students often had to climb fences to cross fields and avoid muddy roads during the winter months.
50 years ago...
From the Nov.12, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat Enquirer
- The Vinton Hills softball team won their last game of the season at the Hocking Valley Tournament against the Logan Eagles with a score of 6-3. The team took home first place with the Eagles taking home second.
- The arraignment of Oliver Mills, who killed Vinton County sheriff Harold Steele, was scheduled for Nov. 30. Steele was shot while attempting to serve legal papers to Mills. He was apprehended after a 5-day search through the countryside.
- A tree fell against the property of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Donahoe after being cut by Gary Ward and Bob Knight on
Nov. 4. Mr. Donahoe was taken via ambulance to his daughters house. The couple had been staying there since the accident.
