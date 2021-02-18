70 years ago...
From the Feb. 15, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Measles cases reach borderline epidemic levels in Vinton County with 14 cases reported in a week and an assumed dozen unreported cases.
- Vinton County schools reopen after being closed for several days due to a sleet storm hitting the area.
- The Vinton County Selective Service Board go
- t orders from the State Headquarters that seven men are to be sent for induction on March 7.
60 years ago...
From the Feb. 16, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mayor Murrell Martin expresses complaints about dogs running amok and causing property damage in the city of McArthur. He enlists the help of the county dog warden to round up stray and unlicensed pooches.
- A new column is introduced to the paper being written by Dane Mutter, the new Vinton County extension agent and Mrs. Leona J. Calvin, the home demonstration agent. The column will cover farming needs in the county.
- Vinton County officials decide to not join the newly established Scioto Conservancy District, causing the petition to be sent to Franklin County Court for revisions.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 11, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
Charles and Nancy Waldron, of Dundas, plan to rebuild their lumber plant that burned down on Feb. 4, 1981. No one was injured in the fire and some equipment was saved from
- the blaze.
- According to the 1980 Census, Vinton County had a 23 percent population increase from 1970. A 28 percent growth in housing units was also recorded.
- Chris, a dog raised by Alicia and Carleen Appleman of McArthur, is now working as a seeing eye dog for Gloria Hassan of Columbus. The Appleman’s participated in the 4-H Pilot Puppy Program that raises dogs from weaning until a year old when they are sent back for formal guide dog training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.