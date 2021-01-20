70 years ago...
From the Jan. 18, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Vinton County Music Education Association elected Pauline Burson as Secretary-Treasurer and made plans for the Vinton County Music Festival on April 13, 1961.
- A new firetruck was set to begin service in Hamden on Jan. 22, 1961. It could hold 500 gallons of water and paid for through the general fund.
- The March of Dimes reports that in 1960 there were 54,000 men, women, and children diagnosed with polio.
60 years ago...
From the Jan. 19, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Trinity Episcopal Church in McArthur was given a new roof and cross after 79 years in service.
- A theft of $600 took place at Cram Tavern in Zaleski along with 10-12 fifths of whiskey. No signs of a break in were evident but the door was found unlocked.
- The Vinton County National Bank reports growth of half a million dollars from 1960.
40 years ago...
From the Jan. 14, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- John L. Cline was chosen as bank director at The Vinton County National Bank with Max W. Barber being named as Secretary of the Board.
- The winners of the M.S. Read-A-Thon winners were announced at McArthur Elementary School. These winners were Shawn Caldwell, Lori Grigsby, Terra Bartoe, Cathy Ousley, Beverly Lafferty, and Denise Seymour.
- Ralph Wortman was reappointed the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.