70 years ago...
From the Oct. 12, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Zaleski High School suffered $25,000 worth of fire damage from a weekend blaze, which primarily overtook the school’s auditorium. More than 20 volunteers cleared debris and cleaned the area in preparation for students to return to the building, and the process overall was expected to take a week.
- The Vinton County library merger expected to develop with th
- e Hocking County library system fell through after both the Vinton County library board and Vinton County commissioners backed out of the deal with Hocking County officials.
- In sports, a scoreless tie resulted from the game between The Plains and McArthur. Left end Bobby Blake “played an outstanding game for The Generals,” however, Democrat-Enquirer leader Gerry Frye wrote.
60 years ago...
From the Oct. 13, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Judy Dodrill was named McArthur High School Homecoming queen. Her court also consisted of Marilyn Smathers, Paulette Wrightsel, Sandy Conway and Sheila Prater.
- Herbert Nixon, a cousin to then presidential candidate Richard Nixon, became the vice-chairman of the newly formed Kennedy Committee of Vinton County.
- In ads: Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 convertibly for $2,095.
50 years ago...
From the Oct. 15, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Absentee ballot requests were at a then high: more than 50 residents had asked at that point to have ballots mailed to them.
- In sports, the Vikings defeated Rock Hill, 20-15. Rick Harold completed the first touchdown of the night for Vinton County.
- The first vehicle for the driver’s education program in Vinton County was given to the district by Gill Chevrolet as a loan. The Democrat-Enquirer did not specify what type of vehicle was given to the high school for this program.
40 years ago...
From the Oct. 15, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton Coun
- ty Courier news team joined Columbus-area Bigfoot investigator Bob Gardiner, who was president of the North American Sasquatch Research team, on a hunt for the famed cryptid. Several Sasquatch sightings were then reported in the area at the time, attracting the attention of Bigfoot believers across the state. The news team did not find Bigfoot that day.
- In sports, the Vikings lost their game against the Tomcats, 40-8. John Peters scored the lone touchdown for Vinton County.
- At the movies: Cinema Louvee in Wellston played “Caddyshack.”
