70 years ago...
From the Nov. 8, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Charles L. Morrison of Dundas, a candidate for Clinton Township’s justice of peace, suffered a fatal heart attack at 8:30 p.m. election day, collapsing at the polling place shortly after he had voted. He was rushed to the Chamberlain clinic in McArthur, where he was pronounced dead.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 9, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A Wilton school district bus was damaged when it ran off the road and into a small creek on Knox Hollow road. The 1953 International school bus was carrying no passengers when the accident happened. Bus driver Ronnie Perry told highway patrol he applied his brakes to skid over a snake in the road, but he lost control of the bus, causing the bus to run off the road and turn on its side. Perry’s contract as a bus driver was terminated following the accident.
50 years ago...
From the Nov. 10, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A ribbon cutting and formal opening ceremony for the Appalachian Highway was scheduled for Nov. 15. The highway’s opening made vehicular travel from Givens in Pike County to Albany in Athens County, a total distance of 48.64 miles without detour. The total cost of the project was about $30.2 million.
40 years ago...
From the Nov. 11, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Citizens voted to approve a new coal washing plant in Dundas during a special meeting of the Rural Action Group. However, the American Power Plant, which was in the process of securing four to five thousand acres of land in and around Dundas for the facility, noted that there was no certainty the company would choose Dundas to build the plant.
